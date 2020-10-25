Roberto Mancini committed to Italy ahead of next summer’s Euro 2020

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has said that he is committed to the job with the Azzurri despite the recent speculation regarding his future. The experienced head coach took over the national team in 2018 when they were in disarray, having failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The country has since moved in the positive direction under the former Manchester City boss and they were hugely impressive during the Euro 2020 qualifiers where they bagged the perfect tally of 30 goals from 10 matches. Ahead of the Nations League opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina, Mancini has said that he is determined to do well with the Azzurri in the major tournaments ahead.

He told: "My goal is to do well in the European Championships and do well in the World Cup. It would be a regret to leave the national team to someone else. No one tried to hire me this summer. We started this job two years ago with great difficulties and despite everything I think we managed to do a great job and we hope to improve it even more."

Italy finished second in their Nations League group behind Portugal in the inaugural edition and they will be determined to do better this time around. They have been pitted alongside the Netherlands, Poland and Bosnia and on paper, they have a strong chance of topping the group, particularly if they are able to beat the Dutch.

Italy have improved their goalscoring exploits under Mancini and they netted a staggering 37 goals during the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Meanwhile, they conceded only four goals in the process and the experienced duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci should continue to remain the main figures at the heart of the defence. Italy are expected to face the Netherlands on the road shortly after the Bosnia clash.