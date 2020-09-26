Buffon has Chances of Being The Coach Of Juve Says His Agent

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's agent has said that in the future the player has chances to become the manager of Juventus as he has got the potential. But the player is still enjoying his days at Juve as the club has offered a one-year extension. There are many who jokes that the player will be playing till the age of 50 as he is still ambitious and looking forward to playing matches for Juve. Still, there will come up time when the player has to hang up the gloves.

Buffon is an experienced player which makes him worthy of the manager position. When he hangs up his gloves this is one option thathas a great chance of happening. His agent Silvino Martina thinks that Buffon could definitely continue his connection with Juve by giving it a chance in the dugout.Martina has told that in his opinion Buffon has a lot of experience in the field as well as in the dressing room which makes him a good option to be a coach.

As Buffon is nearing the end of his career there are many new talents that have been emerging upon Italian football. AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is theone who has been talked about being the heir of Buffon in the Italian football. Napoli goalkeeperAlex Meret is also highly regarded and another Juve goalie Mattia Perin who is currently in loan at Genoa is also appreciated for his efforts.

Martina said that Donnarumma and Meret is the future of Italy’s goalkeepers. He considers them to be the most promising ones currently in football. Italian school of goalkeeping is one of the best in the world and it is sure to him that these youngsters will be great on the field in the upcoming days.

Martina added on those looking to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his famous client: “Meret and Perin are two great goalkeepers. I once talked to Gigi about Meret and he told me [Meret] could become one of the best goalkeepers in Italy.