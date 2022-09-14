PREMIER LEAGUE SIDE FULHAM REACH AGREEMENT TO SIGN JUSTIN KLUIVERT

According to journalist Francesco Balzani on CentroSuonoSport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Fulham have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Justin Kluivert in the last few hours and have now agreed on basic terms with AS Roma to take the 23-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy him next summer. That clause, which is reported to be worth €12 million, would automatically be triggered depending on a certain number of appearances he makes for Fulham this season. The negotiations have been going on for weeks, threatening to collapse amid interest from other clubs including Marseille, Benfica, and Sporting CP.

However, the 23-year-old attacker, the son of legendary Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert, has told the Fulham that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, and is willing to reject Champions League-level interest to secure a move to Craven Cottage. And according to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms are a formality.

Fulham always had the financial advantage over their competitors in Kluivert’s chase, as they were the only suitor willing to cover his full salary at Roma. Also, the Londoners have accelerated the deal following the long-term injury suffered by their summer signing, Manor Solomon.

Kluivert made headlines for his outstanding rise at Ajax a few years ago. As a result, AS Roma came forward to snap him up for around €17 million from the Dutch giants in the summer of 2018. However, the 23-year-old has never lived up to his full potential and has remained a bit-part player on the fringes of the Serie A club’s squad, only making 44 starts for throughout his tenure.

He has embarked on loan spells at RB Leipzig and OGC Nice without making much progress or impressing enough to earn a permanent move. Kluivert has been frozen out by manager Jose Mourinho, who has made it clear the player is not a part of his plans for the current season.