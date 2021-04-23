PEREZ RULES OUT RONALDO

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has provided an update on the reported interest in Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid whom he left to sign for Juventus three years ago.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus in the summer of 2018 after spending nine years with Real Madrid. Italian champions Juventus were said to have paid around €100m to secure the signing of Portuguese national team skipper Ronaldo from Madrid.

Real Madrid president Perez gave an update on a possible move for Ronaldo in an interview with El Larguero in Spain. According to him, the reported Madrid interest in re-signing Ronaldo is from his entourage, and not the club - though it didn't stop Olybet.eu from making Madrid his second most-likely home for the 2021-22 season, behind just LA Galaxy.

The controversial Perez was asked about Ronaldo during his interview with the Spanish media outlet. The main focus of the interview was on the botched European Super League. On the current status of the European Super League, Perez said that the competition is still alive and that the teams involved will have to pay a fine to back out of it. Perez has been at the forefront of the push for the European Super League. According to him, the new project is necessary to prevent the major European teams from folding up.

Real Madrid are one of the 12 teams that formed a breakaway league known as the European Super League leading to fierce criticisms from fans, players, pundits and officials. The backlash received from fans forced nine clubs to announce their withdrawal from the project.

Apart from Real Madrid, other Spanish teams like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also part of the breakaway league. Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are the three Italian teams in the league. The other six teams are from the Premier League. They are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.