Juventus not in a hurry to make the decision on Alvaro Morata

Juventus are not in a hurry to confirm the purchase of striker Alvaro Morata on a prominent basis. The Spaniard is on loan at Bianconeri from Atletico Madrid, but Juventus have the option of buying him for £ 31 million. This is the second spell at Juventus for Morata, who previously spent two years at the club from 2014 to 2016. In order to sign him on an loan deal, Juventus had to spend £ 9 million. There is an option of extending the loan deal into the next season if things work out well as expected.

Morata has had a brilliant start to his Juventus second spell, as he has managed six goals in his first eight games. This prolific form has also helped him get his place back in the international setup. The 28-year-old has struggled for form in the last few years after a disappointing move to Chelsea. Even though he returned to Atletico that he had a decent amount of success,Morata was unable to sustain the same.

Morata will be hoping that the hot streak from the recent weeks will not be broken by the international break when Juventus take on Cagliari this weekend.

After a disappointing set of results in recent weeks, Juventus are expected to recall Cristiano Ronaldo back to the starting line-up butMorata may retain his place. It is rumoured that Juventus will make a decision on Morata’s future only in the summer, as there is no hurry to bring in the player on a long-term and permanent deal based on a few appearances. In his first spell with Juventus, Morata came up with 15 goals in 63 league appearances but he was vital in helping the club in league titles in those campaigns. His goal to game ratio is much better already.