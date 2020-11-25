SPURS FACING COMPETITION FOR NAPOLI STRIKER

Tottenham Hotspur have a new competitor in their quest to sign Polish international striker Arkadiusz Milik from Italian Serie A club Napoli. This is according to popular Italian outlet for transfer news, Correiredello Sport. It was revealed that Italian capital club AS Roma also have an interest in the player.

Roma are said to be pushing for the transfer of Milik in the January transfer window. He could be the man to replace the ageing EdinDzeko at the top of the attack if the Europa League campaigners are able to convince Napoli into selling him in January. AS Roma might have an edge over Spurs in the race to sign ArkadiuszMilikas the North Londoners seemed to move on from the Polish striker swiftly.

Milik was the main man on Spurs' list during the summer's transfer window. The Premier League giants turned their attention to striker Carlos Viniciusonce they found it difficult to sign Milik. Carlos Vinicius was signed on loan and he has joined from Benfica in the Portuguese Super League.

Napoli wanted ArkadiuszMilik to sign a new contract and he has been frozen out of the first team by manager GennaroGattuso for his failure to sign the new deal. This weekend could be the perfect time to reintroduce Milik with record signing Victor Osimhen doubtful for the Milan game after suffering shoulder discomfort on international duty for the Super Eagles.

If Osimhen doesn't make the home clash with AC Milan, Milik could finally get his chance to impress his manager. Summer signing Andrea Petagnais also an option.

Victor Osimhen has been adapting to the rigours of the Italian Serie A since his big money move from Lille. The French club reportedly received around €60m for the Nigerian striker. He was responsible for the lone goal during the last league game, a 1-0 at Bologna.