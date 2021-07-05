JUVE CAN'T SELL DYBALA –DI LIVIO

Italian football giants Juventus can't sell Paolo Dybala according to one of their former players. Ex-Juventus midfielder Angelo Di Livio is certain that Dybala has a lot of quality to offer the Old Lady. According to him, the petite Argentine national team forward could be a key player for Juve in the future.

Dybala will have a year to run on his present Juventus contract and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

The Argentine player came close to moving to the Premier League in the past. Dybalaalmost signed for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at different times before he opted to stay and fight for his place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Ex-Juventus midfielder Di Livio is not a stranger to the club having helped the Old Lady win three league titles, one Coppa Italia and the Champions League. He urged the Juventus hierarchy to hand Dybala a new deal. Di Livio sees him as an important player for Juventus in the future. Di Livio was part of the Juventus squad that beat Ajax Amsterdam in the 1996 Champions League final to win the competition.

Di Livio talked about Dybala and his former club in a chat with Gazzettadello Sport. According to him, Dybala is the key man of the future at Juventus. He sees Dybala in the Old Lady’s future since Ronaldo don't have many years left to give to the club at the highest level due to his age.

The future of Dybala at Juventus is far from certain and this has prompted a lot of reports about him in the Italian newspapers.Dybalamight be linked with an exit from Juventus but his quality is not in doubt as showed during the home game with Napoli in midweek. The player came off the bench to score what proved to be the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.