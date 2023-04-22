Italian Football on the Rise

With victories in the Champions League for AC Milan, Napoli, and Inter in the last two weeks, Italian football is again in the spotlight. The highest point of Serie A seems wrapped up with Luciano Spalletti set to convey a first scudetto to Napoli since the Diego Maradona period, over a long time back. Five teams are competing for three Champions League spots behind the leader in a fascinating race for football.

The two Rome clubs advanced to the next round of the Europa League and Europa Conference on Thursday night after winning their first-leg Champions League Round of 16 matches against Spurs and Porto. As a result of their absence from European competition this season, Atalanta can compete in Serie A and are currently sixth. Juventus would have finished third in the standings without a 15-point loss to the European challengers. Following an investigation into the Turin club's transfer dealings, the Italian Football Federation imposed that penalty, and spending continues to be a topic of conversation.

UEFA imposed sanctions on Juventus, Milan, Inter, and Roma earlier this season for violating Financial Fair Play. Lazio's absence from that list makes them stand out. They have finished ahead of their archrivals Roma for the past three seasons, which has irked Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Roma.

Mourinho made disparaging remarks about Lazio's spending in the summer to upset Maurizio Sarri's team at the beginning of this season. The story of Lazio is one of responsible development and accountability. It has been a long excursion. In the 1990s, Lazio had players of the highest caliber and unrestrained ambition. Sergio Cragnotti bought the club after Paul Gascoigne's high-profile move from Spurs. It was a vital part of the history of the club over the years.