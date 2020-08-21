Donnarumma is the Best Goalkeeper in the World — Paolo Maldini

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper in the world according to Paolo Maldini while AC Milan is trying to keep him with them. The player has become an undisputed part of Milan since he made his debut at the club in the age of 16 on 2015. But with his contract at the Italian side entering the last year speculations regarding his future at the club has increased.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germainand Chelsea have shown interest to the player.Meanwhile, Milan is looking forward to presenting a new deal to extend the current contract which will expire on 2021. The club’s technical director Maldini has praised the youngster in prior to the victory against Roma for 2-0.

"It is certainly Milan's duty to try and keep hold of an important player like Gigio, for what he represents as a symbol, a player who came up through our youth academy and, in my humble opinion, because he is the best goalkeeper in the world," said Maldini.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma in March has explained that he has a special connection with the club as it is where he had played during his boyhood. He has always been the fan of the club and he would always give his best shot for his team.

Another speculation regarding the club is the transfer of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who joined the Italian side on a free transfer from LA Galaxy in January. In his second spell at the club, he has scored four goals by appearing in 10 games across all the competitions.

AC Milan is currently placed in the seventh position in the Serie A table and they have 10 games left to play. They are 15 points behind of Atlanta who is on the fourth position and they will need to push themselves if they want to qualify for the Champions League.