DE LUCA SET FOR SAMPDORIA MOVE

Young striker Manuel De Luca is on the verge of joining Italian football club Sampdoriaafter completing his medical examinations. The 23-year-old attacker has freed himself from fellow Italian football club Chievo Verona and he's free to sign Sampdoria.

De Luca completed the necessary physical examinations at Sampdoria after reaching a deal with the club. It has been reported that Sampdoria manager Roberto D'Aversa might even send De Luca on loan when he finally become a Sampdoria player.

The transfer update on De Luca was corroborated by Sky Sports Italia.

De Luca was formerly on the payroll at Italian football team Torino before he left to sign for Chievo Verona at the start of last season and he's on course to return back to the Italian Serie A this summer if his move to Sampdoria is confirmed officially as expected. Upon his transfer, De Luca will link up with his new teammates in training under the guidance of D'Aversa who was recently made the Sampdoria manager.

Claudio Ranieri was the Sampdoria boss for some seasons until this summer when his contract expired. D'Aversa was then appointed in his place.

When De Luca signs for Sampdoria, D'Aversa is expected to evaluate whether the young striker is ready to play in his team immediately. The new Sampdoria manager will most likely send him on loan if he deems it fit that De Luca is not ready for first team football in the Serie A. Perugia have been monitoring the transfer situation involving De Luca and won't mind taking him back to the Serie B on loan.

De Luca is yet to make his debut in the Italian Serie A. He didn't play for Torino in the league during his time at the club. De Luca had to settle for one appearance in the Coppa Italia at the club. He was amongst the goals regularly in the Italian Serie B last season. The striker scored seven goals in 33 games at Chievo competitively last season.