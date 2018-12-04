Alex Sandro only focused on Juventus

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has stressed that he is only focused on his job with the club despite the continuous speculation over his future. The Brazil international has been heavily tipped for a Premier League move over the past 12 months, and he has suggested that he could stay put with the Old Lady for the duration of his contract.



Max Allegri's side allowed an early two-goal lead slip on Tuesday night as they settled for a 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg, but Sandro remains optimistic that the club will get the job done in the return fixture at the Wembley Stadium, he said: "The draw against Tottenham was not a negative result: we played a great game and so did our opponents. In the Champions League, the games are always difficult and we have to go to London with the intention to win."

Meanwhile, there has been constant speculation over his Bianconeri future beyond the summer, but Sandro has hinted that he could honour the remainder of his contract as he aims to win everything within reach with the Turin giants, he added: "We hope to do so. I don't listen [to the transfer rumours] about me, as I am always concentrated on my work and my only thought has always been about Juventus and I have two years left on my contract. My objective is to win everything with this jersey. Then we will see about the World Cup and I hope to get a call up from the Seleçao."

The Old Lady had conceded just a solitary goal in 14 appearances across all competitions before Spurs, and they got caught up with a defensive mentality after taking a two-goal advantage early on against the north London outfit.

Juventus have managed to reach the Champions League in two of their previous three campaigns, but they have a big test of their credentials on the road to Spurs, who have been in splendid form at the national stadium, where they have recently picked up wins over Manchester United and Arsenal.