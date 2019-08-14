Steven Zhang insists Inter will continue to reach greater heights

Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang has said that the club will aim to reach greater heights during the forthcoming years. The Nerazzurri’s turnover has tripled since the takeover by the Suning group three years ago and that has brought positive results on the field where the club have qualified for the Champions League in the past two seasons.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zhang said that the Nerazzurri have their targets to keep growing in the forthcoming years with the aim of eventually the top side in the world, he told: “In the next three or five years, Inter will keep growing and set higher targets. The value of our players, our brand and the perception of the club will all be significantly improved just by taking part in the Champions League. For sure, the higher we climb the more persevering we’ll have to be, going step by step. In the next three, five and 10 years we need to move towards the objective of being on top of the world.”

The Nerazzurri managed to make the top four for the second-straight season under Luciano Spalletti and they nonetheless took the decision to appoint Antonio Conte as the new head coach in order to make the next step. At the moment, there appears a significant bridge between Juventus and the Nerazzurri in terms of the title quest, but a quick start off the blocks could provide them with an outside chance of competing for the Serie A crown, which the Bianconeri have won over the past eight seasons.

Inter are almost done with most of their transfer business for the summer and they are currently said to be eyeing a deal for Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. The Belgian has openly stated the ambition of playing under Conte and the same appears likely to be happen with the Red Devils permitting the striker to hold talks with interested parties. Inter would still have to pay a fee of around £75m to land the former Everton man.