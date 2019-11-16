Marco Giampaolo takes responsibility for AC Milan’s defeat to Fiorentina

AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo has taken the responsibility after the Rossoneri continued their poor start to the season with yet another league defeat. The Rossoneri had gone into the home game against Fiorentina after two successive losses and they could not end the streak as the visitors picked up a 3-1 triumph.

That was partly contributed by the Rossoneri receiving a third red card in four matches and the result sees them within one point of the drop zone. Speaking after the game, Giampaolo said that he takes the responsibility for the defeat but remained adamant that he has the right ideas to succeed with the San Siro outfit.

He told: “I take responsibility, of course, but I go forward because I believe in my ideas. The thing that annoyed me was the team looked like it turned up to San Siro without ever having a training session together. You can lose, but not like that. Up until three days ago, I liked the performance and saw good responses against Torino.”

The Rossoneri have missed out on the Champions League places despite the spending over the past few seasons and the trend may continue this term with the club already six points behind the top four. As such, there are strong claims that Giampaolo could be axed from the helm with former favourite Andrey Shevchenko touted to replace him.

Meanwhile, on the other side of Milan, Inter have made a wonderful beginning to the season and they seem the genuine challengers to Juventus for the Serie A crown. So far, they have registered the perfect tally of 18 points from the opening six games and they are currently holding a two-point advantage over the Bianconeri at the top. AC Milan are scheduled to face Genoa on the road before the international break.