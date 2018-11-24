Krzysztof Piatek dreams of playing in the Champions League

Poland international Krzysztof Piatek has spoken of his ambition of playing in the Champions League in the future. The 23-year-old only joined Genoa from Cracovia last summer but he has since made a huge impression with 13 goals scored from just 11 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, there has already been the suggestion that he could be sold during the January transfer window with Napoli, Juventus, and Chelsea among the prime admirers of his signature. Amidst this, Piatek has said that he is not looking far beyond himself and the focus remains on repaying the faith of Genoa before considering the prospect of Champions League football.

He said: “When you play in Serie A, it’s crucial to keep a clear head and use it for more than just scoring goals. It’s so wrong when some players think: ‘I scored five goals, therefore I am a God of Football.’ You’re nobody! It’s a long road ahead. My objective is to play in the Champions League. Genoa and President Enrico Preziosi gave me this great chance and the only way to repay them for the faith and investment is with goals. I won’t let anyone down.”

Among Piatek’s goals, “nine of them have come in the Serie A but his efforts have not helped Genoa much higher up the standings.“ The Italian outfit are currently only 14th on the table and there remains the question mark whether they would considering parting ways with their marksman, should a significant offer come by during the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Piatek’s performances with Genoa have already caught the eye of the Poland national team and he made his debut for the nation during the previous set of internationals. Piatek opened the scoring on his maiden appearance against Portugal but the Nations League game ended on a sad note with the 2016 European champions securing a 3-2 triumph.