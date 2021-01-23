INTER WINNING RUN STRETCHES TO EIGHT

Inter Milan are the form team in Italian football after they took their winning run in the Italian football top flight to eight games with the thumping win over lowly Crotone in one of the matchday 15 encounters played at the weekend. The Italian football giants had to come from behind to secure a big win at home to the relegation threatened tea

m.

Inter Milan are bidding to conquer Italian football top flight for the first time in over a decade this season and they are on the right path under manager Antonio Conte after winning their last eight games in the league. No other team can boast of the form shown by Inter Milan in the top five European leagues.

The current winning run spanning eight games started in the second week of November after the 1-1 draw at the home of Atalanta. Since then, the Nerazzuri have beaten Torino, Sassuolo, Bologna, Cagliari, Napoli, Spezia, Hellas Verona and Crotone. Inter Milan made it eight wins in a row with the emphatic 6-2 win at home to Crotone on Sunday but they didn't have it their way as they had to come from a goal down to secure the win. The hosts scored four second half goals with striker Lautaro Martinez stealing the headlines with his treble. Luca Marrone (own goal), RomeluLukaku and AchraafHakimi were the other goalscorers for the former European champions. With the hattrick, Argentine international Lautaro Martinez was able to take his goal tally to nine in the league this season, while Belgian international RomeluLukakuhas now scored 12 goals in the league. The two Inter Milan strikers are still behind Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season. Ronaldo has 14 league goals this term.