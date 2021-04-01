Inter Improve Barella Contract Offer

Inter Milan are looking to offer a new and improved contract to Nicolo Barella with the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on his progress. The 23-year-old joined the club on an initial loan from Cagliari in 2019 and he had a superb debut campaign where he amassed four goals and nine assists from 41 appearances.

The Italian has continued to impress this term with four assists from nine outings and has established himself as an undisputed choice in the midfield for club and country. Hence, it is not a surprise that he is attracting interest from Europe’s elite and FC Inter News reports that the Nerazzurri are keen to commit him to an improved deal.

Barella’s current deal does not expire until the summer of 2024, but the Nerazzurri are still looking to extend his stay by another 12 months, with Betiton offering very low odds on him signing on for another year. He is currently on an annual salary package of €2.5m and the San Siro outfit are aiming to boost his wages to €4m as part of the contract extension. Barella is capable of operating anywhere in the midfield, but he has mostly found his success from the central role.

He has caught the eye with the ability to make solid tackles as well as delivering key passes for his teammates upfront. He still has to work on his passing range with the tendency to lose possession. Other than this, his discipline is another potential weakness and he has already been booked 18 times from his 50 appearances for the Milan giants.

Barella has shown no indication that he could pursue a fresh challenge from Inter anytime soon. The Italian remains a fond admirer of club legend Dejan Stankovic and Inter are confident that would boost their prospects of committing him to a renewed deal. Barella is expected to start for Inter against Atalanta this weekend before heading on international duty.