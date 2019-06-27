Granit Xhaka dismisses the ongoing transfer link with Inter Milan

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has dismissed the ongoing speculation which has linked him with a potential move to Inter Milan this summer. The Switzerland international has been with the Gunners for the past three seasons and during this period, he has developed into one of the club’s most consistent performers.

A recent report from Gazzetta dello Sport happened to suggest that Xhaka could make a shock exit from the Emirates this summer with Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte keen on working alongside him. However, when asked about the same, Xhaka insisted that there is no truth to the transfer story and he has made no contact with the San Siro giants, he said: “It is [a move to Inter] something the newspapers have written about. But there is no truth. I have never had contact with Inter. It is just speculation.”

Xhaka has transformed into the pivotal figure at the heart of the club’s midfielder and his passing attributes have been one of the positives for the team. Despite this, he has witnessed the occasional lapse on the field which has cost the side dearly and that remains something which needs to be worked upon to ensure that he has a long-term future with the club.

Arsenal are understood to be working on a restricted £45m budget for the summer transfer window and reports indicate that manager Unai Emery would have to entertain player exits to enhance the kitty. Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Carl Jenkinson are some of the names mentioned to be heading through the exit door as the club seek to increase the transfer budget.

The Gunners have been handed another tough start to the Premier League season and they have to contend with games against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before the first international break of the campaign.