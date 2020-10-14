Five Contenders for the 2020/21 Serie A Golden Boot

The Serie A is three games into the 2020/21 season and as we head into the international break Atalanta and Milan sit at the top of the table with 9 points from their opening three matches.

Atalanta have been on fire again with 13 goals, and if they carry on at this rate, they might just find themselves scoring more than the 98 goals that they netted last season. Once again there will be a fight to claim the Golden Boot come the end of the season, and below we are going to take a look at the main contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is now entering his third year in the Serie A, but he is yet to pick up the coveted Golden Boot. During the 2019/20 season he scored an impressive 31 league goals, but this was still not enough for him to claim the prize. Juventus are on the march for their 10th successive title and if they win the title once again, it will not be surprising to see Ronaldo at the top of their goalscoring list. However, will it be enough for him to claim the Golden Boot too? Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Ciro Immobile

The 2019/20 season was one to remember for Lazio's Ciro Immobile. Not only did he win the Golden Boot in the Serie A thanks to his 36 goals, but he also picked up the European Golden Shoe, which is an amazing feat. This was his third Golden Boot in the Serie A after having also won it during the 2013/14 season with 22 goals and during the 2017-18 season with 29 goals. However, Lazio's transfer market for the 2020/21 campaign was slightly underwhelming, which could play a huge role in whether Immobile has the chance to win yet another Serie A Golden Boot.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

How can we talk about top goalscorers without mentioning Ibrahimovic. He did not make the top ten list of goalscorers during the 2019/20 campaign, but we have to take into consideration that he joined halfway through the season. During his half a season at Milan, he still managed to notch up ten goals. After the break due to Covid-19, Milan looked like a different team, and they were scoring goals for fun, with Ibrahimovic being a big part of that. They have started this season with three wins from three matches, and if he stays fit then there is definitely a chance that he can bang in twenty plus goals and mount a challenge for the Golden boot.

Duvan Zapata

If there is one team that you do not want to come up against when they are on fire it is Atalanta - and they, unfortunately for the rest of the Serie A, have been on fire for some time now. Last season they scored an impressive 98 goals, and they have got off to a flier this season. With a midfield that consists of Gomez, De Roon, and Malinovsky, Zupata will have the service that he is looking for, and we are sure that he will score more than the 18 goals that he notched up last season. A top four spot beckons again for Atalanta if Zupata finds his shooting boots and wears them for the whole season.

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have a strike force that most teams in world football will be a bit jealous of, and the spearhead of this is Lukaku. Last season he notched up 23 goals in Serie A, to finish third in the table behind Immobile and Ronaldo. He scored goal after goal to help Inter reach the Europa League final, and he was even declared the Europa League Player of the Season. In the 51 matches that he played last season; he scored an impressive 34 goals. Inter have an even better team now than last season thanks to signings such as Hakimi and Vidal, so we can say without doubt that come the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Lukaku will be challenging for the Golden Boot.

Francesco Caputo

When thinking about Golden Boot winners, there are not many football fans who will throw Caputo’s name into the hat, but this is exactly what we are going to do. In the 39 games that he has played for Sassuolo since he joined last year, he has scored an impressive 24 goals. He scored 21 league goals last season, which meant that he finished as the 4th highest scorer in the league. Sassuolo finished just 5 points above the relegation zone during the 2019/20 campaign, and it is safe to say that it was his goals that kept them up. He is a goal machine and we expect him to hit at least 20 goals for his club this season.