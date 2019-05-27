Fabio Capello urges Antonio Conte to choose Inter Milan over AS Roma

Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello has said that Inter Milan remain a better option for Antonio Conte than AS Roma, should the 49-year-old aim to make a managerial comeback in the Serie A next term. Conte has been out of work since his dismissal from Chelsea last summer but he has been backed to make a return ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Capello said that Roma are a good team and a couple of signings could put in the running for the Serie A title next term. However, he added that Inter remain the better option as they are already equipped and Conte would be better off choosing the Nerazzurri, he said: “Roma are a good team and with two of the right signings they can do something important. There are very interesting young people with a lot of quality already at the club and it would be a great challenge for him. However, Inter could be a better team for him. The Nerazzurri are already ready.”

Meanwhile, Capello was further asked about the potential interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich for his compatriot where he suggested that Conte would have the task of delivering Champions League success, he added: “If he were to go to Paris Saint Germain or Bayern Munich there are no problems to be had in the league. Those two clubs are aiming for the Champions League.”

At present, the Nerazzurri seem to be leading the race for the former Chelsea boss with representatives from the club holding a meeting with the tactician. Still, the San Siro outfit may remain quiet over the speculation until the summer with the club still vying to make the top four under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti.Inter are currently four points ahead of Roma, who are currently just outside of the Champions League places.