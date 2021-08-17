BELOTTI UNSURE OVER FUTURE

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has not made up his mind on what to do next in his career. The Italian international has the option of staying at his present club or moving abroad with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Sevilla interested in his services.

Apart from Sevilla, Italian football capital club AS Roma have also been linked with a move for Belotti. Roma have a new manager in Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese tactician has given the club the thumbs up over a move for Belotti.

Belotti is presently on holiday after his heroics with the Italian national team this summer and he's expected to return to Italian football team Torino in the coming days. The striker was a member of the Italy team that won the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament this summer by beating England in the final thereby giving Italian football a major facelift after the debacle of not making it to Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Torino striker missed his penalty during shootout but it didn't hurt Italy as they went on to seal a 3-2 win over hosts England after the two teams settled for a goal apiece in 120 minutes.

Italian striker Belotti has one year left on his contract with the Granataand he's struggling to agree a new deal due to the status of the club. Torino battles with relegation every season.

Belotti, 27, has always been linked with a move from Torino but this summer could be the most important one for him as he decided whether to stay at the club or leave.

Sport Italia confirmed that both Sevilla and Roma have made an enquiry for Belotti. The two clubs want to have a clearer picture of his situation with a view to making a move for him. There's a deal to be done at €20m though Roma are planning to offer €15 to €18m for him.