INTER MISS OUT IN EUROPE AGAIN

Inter Milan have been sent out of European action yet again as they lost 3-2 to Israeli outfit Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a Europa League clash on Thursday night.



Ben Sahar came off the bench to get the winner as the hosts came from two goals down to claim all three points.

The fans of the hosts went crazy with the victory as it sets them up for a winner-takes-all clash against Premier League side Southampton in the last round of games. Southampton lost 1-0 to Sparta Prague. Sparta confirmed their spot in the next round with the victory, leaving The Saints to battle Hapoel for the second spot.

Mauro Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic looked set to be heroes when they both scored in the first half – 12th and 25th minute – to give Inter the lead. Maor Buzaglo’s effort hit the goal post to scare the visitors but it did not stop them for having full control in the first 30 minutes.

Hapoel manager Barak Bakhar changed tactics, replacing defender Loai Taha with midfielder Maharan Radi as the Israeli side sought for a goal.



Icardi almost sealed victory for the Italian football side but the shot hit the bar.

In the 57th minute, the hosts pulled one goal back as Radi sent in a cross for Lucio Maranhao to score. Hapoel kept son sustaining the momentum and were rewarded with a penalty as Samir Handanovic fouled Buzaglo in the box. Handanovic received a second yellow card, and he was sent off the game. Substitute goalkeeper Juan Carrizo got a hand but could not stop Anthony Nwakaeme’s kick.

The hosts kept on fighting for the winner against Inter Milan’s ten men but Carrizo kept on saving them. Three minutes to the final whistle, Hapoel’s consistency in attack paid off as Sahar got the winner.