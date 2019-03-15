Steven N’Zonzi prepared to tackle Lazio in the Capital derby

Roma midfielder SteveN’Zonzi has said that the team are prepared to tackle Lazio in the weekend’s league derby at the Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Frosinone in their recent league encounter and this has kept them within the hunt for the Champions League places with one-point separating them from fourth-placed AC Milan.

Speaking to Roma TV, N’Zonzi acknowledged that the previous triumph at Frosinone was crucial, given they could have dropped in the pursuit of the top four. Meanwhile, speaking on the derby, the former Sevilla star said that the game should be a fascinating contest with the great atmosphere and his side are prepared to do the league double against their city rivals.

He said: “The match against Frosinone was very important, we scored a goal at the end showing that we had great spirit. The Derby? There is a great atmosphere in the city — they’re special matches, especially this one. It will be important to win for the supporters. We managed to do so in the first meeting even though it wasn’t easy. It’s battle that must be won.”

“Roma nearly squandered the chance to win during the recent game at Frosinone until EdinDzeko“ scored the winner with a dramatic 95th-minute winner. With the triumph, Roma are within the cusp of the top four and they have the chance to pounce on mistakes from either Inter or AC Milan when they face Lazio during the away “league meeting this weekend“.

Like Roma, Lazio are in the hunt for the top four but Eusebio di Francesco’s side could make their task more difficult by inflicting another defeat this weekend. Both the players and the manager were under fire after the 7-1 thrashing against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia quarter final but they have since made amends with an unbeaten run which has included four wins and one draw.