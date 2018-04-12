Spalletti urges Inter to enjoy Champions League

Luciano Spalletti insists that Inter Milan has got the opportunity to feature in the Champions League after a long time.

So the players should just enjoy everything that comes with it, the thrill, the pressure and the drama. Spalletti was speaking ahead of Inter’s away encounter against Tottenham which will take place at the Spurs’ temporary home ground Wembley.

Wembley is a huge stadium and the atmosphere created by the fans is going to be electric, but Spalletti is not bothered about it as Inter's home ground San Siro is also a huge stadium where fans turn up in huge numbers every week - his players are used to playing in such atmosphere.

Spalletti reckons that out of all the foreign teams that have visited Wembley to lock horns with Spurs, Inter’s preparation in terms of how to handle the stadium’s atmosphere is better than most others.

According to Spalletti, if an Inter player comes to grounds like these and find it hard to handle the stadium atmosphere, then there will be question marks over his temperament, if he deserved to be at Inter because an Inter player should be good enough to handle the atmosphere at any stadium in the world.

“We’re accustomed to San Siro and 65,000 fans, so we’re better prepared than most to play here.” Spalletti was quoted saying by Tribal Football. “If someone gets over-awed by the occasion or the venue, then you’d have to wonder whether they were suited to Inter or not” Spalletti added.

Spalletti also talked about the state of the pitch and admitted that it’s not one of the best pitches he has seen, but he was of the view that the pitch is the same for both teams and whatever difficulty his team will have to face, Tottenham will have to face that too.

Whilst Inter's Champions League campaign rests on one match, their Serie A season seems to be taking better shape, with the nerazzurri lying in 3rd place, just behind Napoli. Privately, both Spaletti and Ancelotti (coaches of Inter and Napoli respectively) must admit that Juventus are already too far ahead of the chasing pack to be caught - especially gien theri current invincible form, which has seen them string together 10 ins in a row.