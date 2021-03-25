SERIE A: WHO WINS GOLDEN BOOT?

The race to win the Golden Boot in the Italian football top flight is graduallyreaching its climax with two players at the forefront of the other goalscorers. Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Milan star RomeluLukaku are the two frontrunners in the race to win the Golden Boot in the Italian football top flight. There are other contenders in the Italian Serie A (Italian football top flight) like AC Milan hitman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Atalanta striker Luis Muriel, Lazio star Ciro Immobile, Cagliari attacker Joao Pedro and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the other goalscorers in the Italian football top flight with 20 goals ahead of the final 12 league games of this Italian Serie A season. It must be pointed out that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have a game in hand over the other title challengers. To this effect, the Portuguese international player still has 13 league games to secure his status as the leading goalscorer at the end of the season. Ronaldo started the last league game at home to Lazio on the bench and didn't have enough time to add to his goal tally. He came on for Alvaro Morata for the final 20 minutes of the game.

RomeluLukaku is the nearest challenger to Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race in the Italian football top flight. He failed to add to his tally of 18 goals at the weekend. The Belgian didn't score as Inter Milan beat Atalanta 1-0 at home on Monday night to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points. AC Milan are city rivals to Inter Milan and they are second on the Serie A league standings. Atalanta striker Luis Muriel also didn't score during the game as he failed to add to his 15 goals. Only Ronaldo and Lukaku have more goals than Muriel. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ciro Immobile are on 14 goals apiece, while Joao Pedro and Lautaro Martinez are on 13 goals each.