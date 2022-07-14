SALERNITANA AGREE DEAL FOR JOAO PEDRO

Italian Serie A side Salernitana are close to making a big transfer coup after they agreed a deal to sign striker Joao Pedro from relegated team Cagliari. Cagliari were one of three teams to suffer relegation from the Italian Serie A to the Italian Serie B. Apart from Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia also suffered demotion to the Italian SerieB.

A deal has been agreed for Joao Pedro between the Italian football duo of Salernitana and Cagliari as revealed by Sky Sports Italia. Salernitana are looking tosecure the transfer of Joao Pedro from Cagliari ahead of fe

llow Italian football teams Monza and Torino who have also been linked with the Brazilian-born Italian player.

Joao Pedro has to leave Cagliari after they suffered relegation to the second tier of professional football in Italy. The aforementioned media outlet stated that Salernitana have agreed a fee for the player who has one cap for Italy, but the Italian football team must discuss personal terms with the player to wrap up the transfer.

Newly promoted Italian Serie A side Monza and Torino were also keen on signing 30-year-old Joao Pedro, but the €10m asking price from Cagliari proved to be the stumbling block for the two Italian football teams. The player has been at Cagliari for eight years following his transfer to the club in 2014. He has one year to run on his current deal with the team from Sardinia. The attacker is one of the longest-serving players at Cagliari and he even became club captain in recent seasons.

Joao Pedro was amongst the goals on a regular basis during the latest league campaign. He scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 37 league games, but it was not enough to save his team from being demoted to the Italian Serie B.