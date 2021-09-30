RONALDO: UNITED OFFER €28M FOR ATTACKER

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E9y1f-3XMAAPLbE.jpg

Premier League giants Manchester United have made an offer for Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo according to Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. It was revealed that the Red Devils have made an offer in the region of €28m to Italian football giants Juventus in their quest to re-sign Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was formerly a Manchester United player after he played for the club between 2003 and 2009 on the back of his transfer from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2003 and he went on to spend six years at Old Trafford.

Di Marzio disclosed that Manchester United have offered €28m for Ronaldo and that the club is ready to offer him a salary worth around €25m on a yearly basis. It was also revealed that Ronaldo is set to sign a two-year deal at Manchester United.

A lot of Manchester United fans were left unhappy when news broke that Ronaldo wanted to risk his legendary status at the club by moving from Italian football team Juventus to Premier League rivals Manchester City. Manchester United and Manchester City are rivals as they share the same city.

Manchester United owners have made a big move in the transfer market as regards Ronaldo so as to turn the love of the Red Devils in their favour. Manchester City were the overwhelming favourites to sign Ronaldo from Italian football team Juventus until the Glazers intervened.

Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, initially asked Juventus to let him leave the club for free this summer but the Italian football giants were determined to secure a transfer fee for him. Juventus wanted €25m to €30m for Ronaldo and Manchester United are ready to meet their asking price in addition to paying big money for his salary.