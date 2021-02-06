Italian international Lorenzo Pellegrini is adamant that AS Roma will fightagainst Manchester United till the end of their Europa League semi-final tie. Pellegrini said this while fielding questions from Sky Sport Italia reporters in the aftermath of the heavy defeat suffered by his Italian football team at the end of the first leg played at the Theatre of Dreams last night.

Pellegrini scored for AS Roma but his goal was not enough for the Italian football team who succumbed to a 6-2 defeat to Premier League outfit Manchester United. According to him, Roma will fight till the end of the tie with the team needing at least four goals to secure a berth in the Europa League final as long as they don't concede any goal.

Manchester United took the lead through Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes on nine minutes before the abovementioned Pellegrini started the first half fightback for his team from the penalty spot on 15 minutes after French World Cup winner Paul Pogba was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Former Manchester City striker EdinDzeko completed the first half fightback for Roma after he prodded home from close range to give the Italian football team a 2-1 advantage at half-time.

The advantage from the first half lasted for just three minutes in the second half with EdinsonCavani netting the equaliser for the hosts . He added a second goal on 64 minutes to give the Red Devils a 3-2 win before further goals from Fernandes, Pogba and substitute Mason Greenwood wrapped up the 6-2 victory over AS Roma.