Roma manager pleased after last-gasp win over Frosinone

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is pleased with the club’s late win over strugglers Frosinone on the road. The Giallorossi faced a must-win situation to catch up with fourth-placed AC Milan but they managed to do so in the hard way with the EdinDzeko coming up with the winner in the 95th minute of the game.

Speaking after the clash, Di Francesco acknowledged that no games are easy during the backend of the season and the same was the case with Frosinone, who are vying to beat the drop. He added to state the importance of the victory which has propelled the club to within one point off the Rossoneri, who are holding the final Champions League qualification spot.

He said: “All matches become complicated. The environment and wind weren't helping. Frosinone is needing to save themselves, and I know what that means because I've found myself there. We needed to be better at interpreting the game. We risked losing, but we wanted to win up until the end. We're able to win like this, also against Bologna when we came out in the second half. It was important to get a victory, it's never easy, when you're playing teams fighting to avoid relegation.”

“Di Francesco’s future with the Capital outfit had come under question following “the embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina during the quarter-final stage of the Coppa Italia. However, the team have since responded with a string of positive results and “they remain within contention“ for the top four with the final third of the season remaining.

Nonetheless, the hierarchy are likely to assess the manager’s future based on the final outcome and the failure to qualify for the Champions League may witness a change at the helm. Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri has recently emerged as the prime contender for the role amid suggestions that he could be sacked by the west London giants in the near future.