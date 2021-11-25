ROMA EYEING PREMIER LEAGUE REINFORCEMENTS

Italian football capital club AS Roma are plotting the signing of Premier League players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is a popular figure in the Premier League and he's keen on using his influence to boost his squad with players from the division.

Ahead of the winter transfer window, Mourinho has set his sights on players from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Mourinho has not been able to rotate his squad in the opening weeks of his first season in charge ofhis Italian football team due to a lack of squad depth.

Only 11 AS Roma players have featured for over 700 minutes in the Italian Serie A, while the remaining 12 players have not featured for the Italian football capital club for more than 320 minutes.

Mourinho raided his former club Chelsea in the Premier League for England international striker Tammy Abraham in the summer and he's keen to return to the Blues plus two former Premier League teams in Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to boost the quality of the squad at Italian football team Roma.

II Correiredello Sport revealed that Mourinho wants to raid Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for players.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is a target for Mourinho as he continues his search for a midfielder. Mourinho tried to sign Swiss international Granit Xhaka to boost his midfield options in the summer, but a deal could not be reached with North London giants Arsenal.

The Chelsea duo of England international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and German defender Antonio Rudigerare also on the radar of Mourinho at AS Roma. Manchester United defender DiogoDalot is also a target for Mourinho as the Portuguese fullback has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford since his return from a loan spell at Milan in the summer.