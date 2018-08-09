Riccardo Ferri dismisses Inter Milan’s title prospects

Former Inter Milan defender Riccardo Ferri does not believe the Nerazzurri have the squad to challenge for the Serie A crown this season. The San Siro outfit have strengthened their squad during the summer with the likes of Radja Nainggolan joining the club but Ferri believes there are still far off from competing with the Bianconeri, who themselves have reinforced the squad.

Speaking to Radio 24, Ferri indicated that the failure to sign Luka Modric may have no bearing of the Italian outfit, though they are unlikely to catch the gap of the reigning champions, he said: “I do not think Inter can go for the Scudetto and that is not only down to the fact that they did not manage to sign Luka Modric. Despite reducing the gap with Juventus, the Bianconeri have themselves reinforced also and still remain in front of everyone.”

Luciano Spalletti’s side were one of the teams to watch during the first half of the previous campaign and they were at one stage leading the proceedings. However, their form nosedived heading into the festive period and they were eventually made to scrape for the final Champions League spot alongside Lazio, whom they only surpassed through the head-to-head rule.

Inter have not made the best starts to the Serie A campaign after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo but they should be aiming for a comeback when they entertain Torino at the San Siro this weekend. The form of Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez was pleasing to watch during pre-season but the front duo may need to get their act together at the earliest with the Nerazzurri also competing in Europe this term. Inter recently returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence from the competition and they can expect a tough group due to their low seeding.