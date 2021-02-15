Pirlo reflects on Juventus’ win over AC Milan

Juventus were able to get a huge result in the Italian Serie A during the weekend after beating table leaders AC Milan at the San Siro. This was a result that blew open the title race with as much as four teams involved in this stage of the campaign. Juventus, surprisingly, do not lead the standings as they find themselves outside the top teams like Inter Milan and AC Milan.

After having won the title on multiple occasions in the last few years, Juventus are facing the biggest challenge to their crown. However, a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro has helped Juventus look up the table.

This was the third victory in the last four league outings for Juventus. This win was made possible when Chiesa provided an advantage for the visitors after just 18 minutes. This was not going to be an easy encounter and Milan proved the same just before half-time when they came up with the goal through Calabria. The lead was restored in the second half when Chiesa came up with his double. Midfielder Paulo Dybala was at hand to provide an assist for both these goals. A late goal from McKennie made it possible to ensure that Juventus completed the match without any nervousness. Pirlo has said that the decision to useChiesa against Milan’s Theo Hernandez was a key factor.

“It was important for us, we weren’t interested in the results of the teams above us, as we were concentrated on our own progress. We’ll see in a few months where we are. The important thing was this spirit of a team that wants to be in control, especially against the Serie A leaders on their own turf. We signed him so he could take men on in the final third, his position might change, but his role does not,” said Pirlo.