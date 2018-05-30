Napoli Midfielder Talks Up Prospect Of Premier League Move

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has opened the possibility of plying his trade for a Premier League club next season. The Italy international played the entire 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw against England at the Wembley Stadium, and shortly after the friendly, the midfielder was quizzed whether he would be able to adapt to top-flight football in England.



“I think that I could fit. It depends on who else is around me - I need players with the same characteristics that I have. There are English teams with this style of play, ball on the ground, quick transitions, high pressure. If one of those teams wanted me, I could fit and the other way round. My football way is not a usual one,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

The Brazilian-born enforcer had initially been linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer of 2013, but the speculation failed to materialise into discussions. The 26-year-old has since swapped Hellas Verona for Napoli, and his form over the past nine months has been influential towards the club’s impressive run in the Serie A.

Based on recent reports, Manchester United are said to be the front-runners to sign the midfielder, given he has similar traits to Michael Carrick in being a pass-master. The 36-year-old has announced his decision to retire from the game during the off-season, and this has intensified the search for a probable replacement with the futures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera also uncertain beyond the summer.

Aside from United, Arsenal and Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Jorginho’s situation, and Napoli could be bracing themselves for a bidding battle for their midfielder. The Naples outfit are said to value Jorginho at around £50m, but this valuation may rise further with the competition among the Premier League sides for his signature.