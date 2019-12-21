Napoli defender’s agent reveals transfer interest from Chelsea

The agent of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has revealed that Chelsea were interest in signing the Albanian during the summer of 2018. The Blues had recruited Maurizio Sarri as their new manager last year and there were suggestions that he could be reunited with a number of players from the Stadio San Paolo.

However, Jorginho was the only purchase for the Blues from the Naples outfit but it appears that there was an approach from the west London giants for Hysaj. Speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo, agent Marco has revealed that Napoli had received a £43m bid from the Blues for Hysaj but they opted against sanctioning the sale of the versatile defender.

He told: “Whatever happens with him, the outcome will be great. If we leave, we'll do what we had to do in the summer. If we don't leave, Napoli will lose the player on a free transfer, but it'll always work out for us. A year-and-a-half ago, Napoli could've taken €50m from Chelsea. If Hysaj stays at Napoli, the Neapolitan club risks losing the player for nothing.”

Hysaj’s current deal with Napoli expires at the end of the campaign and he has shown no intention of penning an extension, considering he is no longer an undisputed starter for the club. Napoli have the option of sanction of accepting a cut-price fee for the defender at the turn of the year and it remains to be seen whether they would take that option or risk losing the 25-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Hysaj is capable of playing in both the left and right-back positions but he has predominantly featured on the right side of the defence for Napoli. The Blues have that position covered with the recent emergence of Reece James and it remains to be seen whether they will renew their interest in Hysaj even after the departure of Sarri. The Blues have excelled under manager Frank Lampard this term and they are currently third on the league table with 26 points.