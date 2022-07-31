MILAN TARGET MISSES LEAGUE OPENER

It's an open secret that Italian football giants AC Milan are in talks to sign Belgium national team star Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge this summer. The Italian football team will most likely sign the player before the start of this season after fending off the interest of Premier League team Leeds United.

De Ketelaere missed the opening game of the season for Club Brugge in the Belgian league as his situation as regards a possible transfer to AC Milan is a bit too much for him. Italian football giants Milan are keen to sign him as soon as possible and they have increased their offer for him. The said offer includes a percentage of the sell-on fee. It has been reported that this latest offer has been turned down by Club Brugge. The offer is €30m plus €2m in bonuses. Italian football side AC Milan have had several offers turned down for De Ketelaere. Club Brugge are holding out for €35m plus add-ons.

Leeds United have offered more money for De Ketelaere than AC Milan, but the player has his eyes set on a move to the seven-time European champions. Leeds United were keen to offer €37m for the player, but they have since moved onto other targets.

As stated earlier, De Ketelaere was a major absentee for Club Brugge as they began the new Belgian top flight season with a 3-2 win over Genk. Club Brugge manager Carl Hoefkensspoke on his situation after the Genk game as he said he will do everything possible in his capacity for the player and that the situation is proving to be too much for the Belgian international.

AC Milan are not giving up on De Ketelaere and their latest offer is €33m including add-ons, plus a 10% cut on any future sale for the player. Sport Mediaset talked about the latest offer from Milan.