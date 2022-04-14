MILAN TO SPEND €100M ON SIGNINGS

Italian football giants AC Milan are reportedly prepared to splash the cash on new players in the summer. This is according to the report from Italian football media portal La Gazzettadello Sport which stated that Milan could spend as much as €100m on new signings when the transfer window reopens this summer and that Dutch defender Sven Norman will likely be their first signing.

Lille centre back Botman came close to leaving the French champions during the winter transfer window, but his transfer to Premier League moneybags Newcastle United was blocked by his club. Lille won’t be able to stop him from leaving in the summer like they did in January with various reports claiming that Italian football outfit AC Milan are closing in on an agreement with Lille for the Dutch player. Botman has already agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and the expectation is that they will spend around €25m to €30m on his transfer fee.

Apart from a central defender, AC Milan are also keen to sign a new central midfielder and a centre forward.

Lille star Renato Sanches is the number one midfield target for Milan and they will have to deal with his agent, Jorge Mendes, if they want to sign him this summer. Portugal international Sanches has one year left on his current deal at Lille and the aforementioned Mendes is on good terms with Milan. His price tag is similar to that of Botman, but Milan want to sign him at a reduced fee. Mendes is the agent of Milan forward Rafael Leao and they are already talking about a contract extension for him.

Milan are also interested in signing Sassuolo attacker GianlucaScamacca and Liverpool attacking player DivockOrigi. Sassuolo has slapped a €40m transfer fee on Italian star Scamacca and that could take their transfers to the €100m this summer. Belgian international Origiis a free transfer target for Milan.