MILAN REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING SIGNING CRISTIANO RONALDO THIS SUMMER

According to 90min, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as a surprise target for reigning Serie A champions AC Milan as the summer transfer window draws to a close. The Portuguese legend is coming off the back of a tumultuous couple of months that has seen him linked with a move away from Old Trafford. So far, these lines have yielded no fruit, and the player continues to ply his trade in Manchester.

Ronaldo is far from assured of a starting XI spot under Erik ten Hag and came off the bench against both Liverpool and Southampton. At 37, he is not getting any younger, and it remains to be seen if a summer switch is on the cards. The player is keen to experience Champions League football, something Man United are in no position to offer. The same cannot be said of Milan, who are set to play in Europe’s top competition for the second season in a row. Portuguese sensation Rafael Leao was the driving force behind their Scudetto success last season and has attracted attention from Chelsea.

Losing the winger will leave a massive hole in the Rossoneri attack and could prove costly over the course of the season. Should Leao move to Stamford Bridge, Milan might make a move of their own to land Ronaldo. The 37-year-old was sensational for Juventus in his three years in Italy and could remind naysayers of his prowess.

However, Stefano Pioli and co are better off staying away from the Manchester United star. Milan won the Scudetto on the back of a team effort that saw them function well as a unit. Ronaldo, for all his individual brilliance, might not be the best fit for Milan’s style and system. More so, it could also draw unnecessary attention and pressure on a young side that is still developing.