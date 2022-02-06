MILAN: LEAO DRAWS HENRY COMPARISON

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has drawn comparison with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The comparison between Leao and Henry was made by former Fiorentina striker Nuno Gomes in an exclusive interview with Italian football publication La Gazzettadello Sport. According to him, the Milan attacker is already one of the best players in his position.

In January, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli compared Leao with Arsenal legend Henry and Nuno Gomes is in agreement. In addition to the comparison with Henry, Nuno Gomes also said he would add Brazilian star Ronaldo ‘The Phenomenon’ for his explosiveness and Adriano for his strength in certain moments.

Nuno Gomes said Rafael Leao has improved at Italian football giants AC Milan and he can still do more in the future. The retired Portuguese player wants his compatriot to score more goals. He said Leao can achieve this if he plays closer to the opposition box. The AC Milan star has passed the Italian examination as revealed by Nuno Gomes and next season can even be better for him in comparison with this season.

Leao has found the back of the net 14 times in 41 games for his Italian football club in all competitions this season including three goals in the last six appearances in the Italian Serie A. The Portuguese international has scored against Genoa, Fiorentina and Atalanta over the course of the last six games. He has two years left on his contract with Italian football giants AC Milan and his agent is in Milan to discuss a two-year extension until 2026.

Milan star Leao has scored 27 goals in 114 games for his club in all competitions since the Rossoneri paid €30m to secure his transfer from Lille in the French top flight. He signed for Milan three years ago. Leao has not scored for Portugal since making his debut last year.