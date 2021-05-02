MILAN EYEING LOAN BID FOR MEITE

Italian football top flight leaders AC Milan are keen on raiding Torino for one of their midfielders in this January transfer window according to the latest transfer news emanating from the Italian media. French midfielder SoualihoMeite is one of the few high points of a tough season for Torino and he's said to be attracting serious interest from the Rossoneri who are the pacesetters in the Italian football top flight this season. AC Milan are the Italian Serie A leaders and they have one point more than nearest challengers and rivals Inter Milan at the summit.

The interest of AC Milan in Torino midfielder SoualihoMeite was revealed by Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Torino are guests of Italian football top flight leaders Milan on Saturday in a matchday 17 clash and this will give the Rossoneri the chance to discuss business with the Granata in respect to their midfielder Meite. Milan have a lot of problems with injury in the middle of the park and they are keen to sign SoualihoMeite on loan with the option to buy him permanently to ease their midfield burden. The Rossoneri need more players in midfield if they are to fend off Inter Milan, AS Roma and Juventus to win their first league title in around a decade.

The report from Gianluca Di Marzio also mentioned Hellas Verona as another club interested in Meitewho was previously capped twice by the French u-20 team. At the age of 26, SoualihoMeite will definitely add a bit of experience to the midfield department at AC Milan. Meite signed for Torino from AS Monaco in his native France in 2018 after the Turin club paid €11.5m for his transfer. He has one goal plus one assist in 14 league matches for Torino this term. The Frenchman has a little over two years left on his contract at Torino.