Making a Serie A football accumulator

While a lot of football fans will decide to focus their betting activity to making a football accumulator, many will fail to see the value in betting on the Italian Serie A.

It’s a missed opportunity when considering the excitement and drama which often occurs in Italy every weekend, and some fans would even go as far as saying that it’s the very best league for sourcing a handful of teams for your accumulator tips.

The concept of accumulator betting ties four or more teams into one larger bet with a combination of odds which make it more appetising to frequent punters than merely backing all of these selections as singles. What to look out for when it comes to focusing on the Italian Serie A takes even more understanding, but there are some guidelines you can stick by to improve your chances of coming away with a winning footy acca:

Bookmaker betting markets to consider

It’s to be expected that most people - experienced or otherwise - will go straight to making Win Accumulator tips, but you can make an acca out of most available bookie markets. Not only does this include things like Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals, but also Handicaps, Anytime Goalscorers, Corners and most of the markets that bettors take an interest in.

You need to establish the way in which you choose to bet before placing any money, or your bet on Bologna to win could end up being far more capable to end as a resounding ‘Yes’ to the Both Teams To Score market instead.

Teams that capitalise at home or away

How football teams play at home and away has an effect all over the world. It’s a regular factor which changes the outcome of football matches, with teams like Juventus tending to win constantly on home soil, and teams like Lazio being capable of causing an upset away from home wherever they are. Both of these teams regularly feature in football accumulator tips, and it’s clear to see why when you look at their form, as you should be doing for all bets you consider making.

Attacking and defensive efforts

Whether you’re backing a team to win at home or away, it’s always relevant to consider where their strengths lie. Roma are a defensively solid outfit, so you’re given the option to enhance your accumulator bet odds if you alter their selection to ‘To Win To Nil’.

This could also be said for teams who are strong enough to win by a large deficit. For instance, if Napoli were playing a team like Chievo Verona, they might concede, but they’re likely to score several times, so you could include a -1 Handicap. Changing the involved bookmaker markets will technically make your bet into a mixed accumulator and there’s more risk in doing that, but it’s worth it if you want to take a larger price and more potential winnings from your bet.