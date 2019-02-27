Krzysztof Piatek speaks after making early impact with AC Milan

Poland international Krzysztof Piatek has expressed his pleasure after making the switch to AC Milan from Genoa last month. The 23-year-old was the standout performer for Genoa during the first half of the season after contributing more than half of their league goals and he has continued with the same vein of form for Milan with three goals in the past two starts.

Speaking to Foot Truck, Piatek said that he is pleased to have made a quick start to his Serie A career after initially joining Genoa earlier in the summer. He added that he must adapt to the difficulties in the future, though that won’t change his style of play upfront, he said: “I’ve scored goals in Serie A, this is the pressure I’ve chosen. I must adapt, but I certainly won’t change. I plan to always be the same person and work like before.

“After I signed my contract, I received a message from Alvaro Morata: he told me he watches me and wished me good luck. That’s also fantastic. My celebration not in Poland? I wasn’t prepared, but it’s true that after I scored my second goal, I made the gesture and it stayed with me. It’s been fantastic to score as many goals as I have and the fans in Italy have gone crazy.”

“Piatek joined the Rossoneri after the departure of Gonzalo Higuain from the temporary deal with Juventus“. The Pole made his debut from the bench during the goalless draw against Napoli in the Serie A but made amends few days later after scoring both goals against the Naples outfit in the Coppa Italia quarter-final. He has since found the scoresheet against AS Roma in the recent league draw at the Stadio Olimpico “which has helped Milan“ maintain the fourth position in the standings.

Piatek should feature from the off this weekend where the Rossoneri are scheduled to face Cagliari at home. The former Italian champions could only muster a 1-1 draw during the reverse outing with the Sardinia-based club.