JUVENTUS EYEING FREE TRANSFER SIGNING

Italian football heavyweights Juventus are reportedly keen to sign a Premier League player on a free transfer this summer. Spanish playmaker Juan Manuel Mata is a Premier League player having represented the duo of Chelsea and Manchester United over the last one decade in the English top flight. Juan Mata will be a free agent this summer when his Manchester United contract expires as the Red Devils are not expected to prolong his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. Manchester United have the option to keep Juan Mata at the club for an extra year as part of the clause in his contract but there's no indication that the club would activate that clause. Juan Mata became a Manchester United player when the club paid around £37m to sign him from rivals Chelsea in January 2013. The Spanish international has spent over eight years at Old Trafford. Whether Manchester United activate the clause of an extra year or not, Juan Mata is keen to leave the club in favour of regular playing time according to the publication from The Sun.



uan Mata has been restricted to just 12 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions as he's behind the likes of Bruno Fernandes , Donny Van De Beek, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James in the attacking midfield positions. The Sun revealed that Italian football giants Juventus have eyes on a possible free transfer for Juan Mata this summer. It was also revealed that two other Italian football clubs have the 33-year-old on their radar. The Italian football duo of AS Roma and Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Spaniard as a free agent this summer but this could be dependent on Manchester United. The Red Devils could still convince Juan Mata to continue his football career with them.