Liverpool chief Peter Moor has acknowledged that there has been a change in the style of play since the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. The Brazil international made the switch to the Camp Nou during the winter of 2018 and there has since been a steady progression at the club, who are presently on course to win their maiden Premier League.

Speaking to the Liverpool Cape Town supporters’ group, Moore accepted that the Reds have played differently since the departure of Coutinho with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring to play three in the midfield. He added that the club also benefited financially from the sale of the Brazilian, given they were able to sign the likes of Fabinho and Alisson Becker.

With It not working out for him in Spain, and Liverpool not looking to take him back to England, it looks like Coutinho's only option is Italian football.

He told the LFC website “When Philippe Coutinho left there was a change, not only to the structure of the team but to the way we played football. If you recall, when he left, then it was a complete change of style of play and we [have hardly] lost a game. No disrespect to Philippe but he had a different style of play [and] the money that came in that we got from Barcelona then helped fund Alisson Becker.”

The Reds supporters were disappointed with the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid during the 2017/18 season and a section of the fans suggested that they could have won the competition with Coutinho in the ranks. However, with reinforcements, they were able to claim the prestigious Champions League crown last term and they have since won the European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

The Reds are currently 22 points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. They require just six wins from the remaining 13 matches to seal the top-flight title for the first time in nearly three decades.