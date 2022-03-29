INTER PLOTTING HALLER SWOOP FROM AJAX

Italian football giants Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a move for in-form Ajax Amsterdam striker Sebastien Haller. Ivorian international Haller is one of the best strikers in European football and he has scored ten goals in the Champions League this season.

Gazzettadello Sport is a popular Italian football media outlet and report from the publication said that Inter Milan directors have met with the representatives of Haller and that Ajax won’t mind selling the player for the right transfer fee. It was stated that €35m is the transfer fee set by Ajax Amsterdam for his transfer.As revealed earlier, Haller has scored a lot of goals for Ajax this season. As at the last count, he has 32 goals in 34 appearances for the Dutch champions.

He still has a little over three years on his Ajax Amsterdam contract after the Ivorian international signed a four-and-a-half year deal when he joined them from Premier League team West Ham United.

The aforementioned outlet said that officials of Italian football outfit Inter Milan met with the representatives of Haller earlier this week to discuss a possible transfer to Inter Milan this summer. Haller is said to be interested in a transfer to Inter Milan, but the Italians are not financially buoyant. To this effect, the transfer fee requested by the Italian football giants is on the high side and they won’t be able to afford it.

Inter Milan want to sign a new striker in the summer and they have a list of transfer targets. Ajax striker Haller is one of their striker transfer targets. Apart from Haller, Sassuolo star GianlucaScamacca is also a transfer target for the Nerazzuri, while a return to Inter Milan is still a possibility for Chelsea star RomeluLukaku though it is highly unlikely due to the financial issues at the club.