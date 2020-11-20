INTER MILAN, REAL MADRID EYEING CHELSEA MIDFIELDER

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to raid the Premier League for one of the best defensive midfielders in the competition as European clubs plan for both the January transfer market and next summer’s transfer market.

Chelsea star N'GoloKante is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and the Frenchman is said to be attracting serious attention from Inter Milan in the Italian topflight.According to The Sun, Kante could link up with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan next summer as the Italian tactician believes that the acquisition of a workaholic midfielder like Kante can transform his team into serious title challengers.

N'GoloKante has been a key player for Chelsea since signing for them in 2016. The 29-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge shortly after playing a significant part in the unlikely Premier League title triumph of Leicester City.

Conte masterminded his transfer from the Foxes as then Chelsea manager and the two parties forged a solid working relationship thus helping the Blues to their last league title during the 2016/17 season.

Inter Milan were also linked with Kante in the summer, but the interest didn't transform into serious chase partly due to financial constraints. The Nerazzurri opted for a cheaper option in Chilean international Arturo Vidal but the veteran midfielder has not provided the league title spark needed by the Italians albeit after seven Serie A matches.

Inter Milan won't have a free run at Kante if Chelsea decide to sell him next summer with Spanish champions Real Madrid also interested in him as per the earlier mentioned report from The Sun.

Conte knows Kante well from their time together at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018. He believes that the French World Cup winner could play a big role for him to fulfil his mandate of winning the league title at Inter Milan.