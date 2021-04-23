INTER EXTEND LEAD DESPITE DRAW

Italian Serie A leaders Inter Milan were able to extend their advantage at the summit despite the draw at Spezia on Wednesday. Inter Milan and hosts Spezia played out a 1-1 draw with the two goals coming in the first half.

Diego Farias gave Spezia a shock lead inside the first 15 minutes but they were unable to hold on for the rest of the first half. Brazilian attacker Farias is on loan at Spezia from fellow Italian football top flight team Cagliari.

Inter Milan levelled proceedings through Croatian international player Ivan Perisic. Perisic equalised for the Nerazzuri six minutes from the interval, which ensured that the two teams went into the halftime break on level terms.

Neither Spezia nor Inter could add to their tally in the second half as they settled for a 1-1 draw but it was still enough for Inter Milan to increase their lead at the top of the table.

Inter Milan took charge of the title race in the Italian Serie A with an 11-match winning run at the expense of other teams like city rivals AC Milan, defending champions Juventus and Atalanta. With the help of the 11-match victory run, Inter Milan were able to open an 11-point lead over AC Milan at the summit.

Inter Milan saw their point advantage decrease from 11 points to nine points after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by hosts Napoli. Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen equalised for the Nerazzuri on 55 minutes after Napoli took the lead in the first half through a Samir Handanovic own goal.

While Inter could only draw in the penultimate set of games in the Italian Serie A, nearest challengers Milan beat Genoa 2-1 at home to reduce the points deficit to nine points. Inter Milan then increased the points advantage from nine points to ten points with the 1-1 draw at Spezia due to the 2-1 home defeat suffered by Milan.

Inter now need at least three wins from the remaining six league games to seal a first Serie A title in over a decade.