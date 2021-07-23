ICARDI EAGER TO SIGN FOR JUVENTUS

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi is eager to sign for Italian football giants Juventus this summer according to Foot Mercato. It was reported that the Argentine international has already spoken to new manager Maximiliano Allegri in addition to his wife and agent Wanda Nara dropping transfer hints on social media.

PSG have been active in this summer's transfer window with the arrivals of quality players like Dutchman GeorginioWijnaldum, Spanish centre back Sergio Ramos, Italian shot stopper GianlugiDonnaruma and Moroccan international fullback AchraafHakimi. To this effect, Icardi could see his playing time reduce in the new season with PSG still actively interested in more attacking players.

Icardi, 28, joined PSG from Inter Milan initially on loan two years ago with the obligation to make the transfer permanent for €50m plus €22m in add-ons. Also, a clause was inserted into the transfer that took Icardi to France. The clause states that PSG will have to pay €15m to Inter Milan if they sell to another Italian football club like Juventus meaning that the French giants will have to pay the Nerazzurri the said money if Icardi moves to Juventus.At the time of his transfer to PSG, it was believed that the clause was inserted to block the player from signing for Italian football giants Juventus.

Icardi was a transfer target for Juventus before his transfer to the Parc des Princes and the interest has been rekindled with Italian tactician Allegri back in Turin. The aforementioned media outlet stated that Allegri spoke to the representatives of the player about his interest in him.

Wanda Nara doubles as Icardi's agent and wife and she has been dropping hints on social media. In one of the hints, she wore a zebra-striped top similar to the Juventus logo.

Icardi played 28 times for PSG last season, netting 13 times plus six assists.