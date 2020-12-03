EVERTON PLOT DARMIAN PREM RETURN

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Italian International and former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this summer, bringing him back to the Premier League where he sometimes flattered to deceive.

Darmian, 30, joined United from Torino in the summer of 2015. He made 60 league appearances for the 20-time English champions, before making the move back to Italy last summer, to join the Gli Emiliani of Parma.

Poor form and fitness issues didn't allow Darmian to shine in Manchester, but since returning home in the summer he has been transformed. He has rediscovered the form he showed with Torino before Manchester United signed him, and is now being tipped to follow Carlo Ancelotti to Everton, with the latest odds here at bettingsider 24 currently putting him at Evens to be playing in the Premier League in August 2020.

He was signed by Louis Van Gaal, but the Dutch man was fired the next summer. He was replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2016 and Darmian fortunes didn't change with the new manager - he was used sparingly by the Portuguese boss.

Alongside Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest in the 30 year-old, according to ESPN.

Since leaving Manchester United last summer, Darmian has been rejuvenated and his form has seen some sections of the media suggest he should be part of the Italy squad for the European championship in the summer.

He has featured 21 times in all competitions for Roberto D'Aversa side. He is a key member of the squad, helping his side to 9th in the table - though he hasn't quite managed to make the same impact his former Man Utd colleague Romelu Lukaku has made on Italian football.

Everton sacked Marco Silva in December and replaced him with Carlo Ancelloti. Ancelloti has identified fellow Italian as an ideal candidate to improve his defense next season.

The Toffees will make Darmian a priority in the summer transfer window and they are expected to act fast about the deal, as fellow premier league side, Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with the player.

According to sources close to the player, they have also revealed the player wants another go at the premier league and he will be interested in moving to Merseyside.