Conte confident Romelu Lukaku will be an excellent signing for Inter

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is confident that Romelu Lukaku will be an excellent signing for the club once he adapts to the demands of the Serie A. The Belgium international was regularly linked with the Nerazzurri throughout the summer and he eventually made the move to the San Siro before the Premier League transfer deadline.

Speaking to Inter TV, Conte said that he has no doubts regarding the quality of the former Anderlecht graduate and he is confident that he can prove his credentials at the club. However, the former Chelsea boss acknowledged that Lukaku needs to work hard on the physical and tactical point of view before commanding a regular place with the team, he quipped: "He also needs to work hard, both from a physical point of view and to get used to the way we're trying to go about things. He'll certainly be an excellent signing, we're really happy. He'll show great desire and commitment to get himself ready."

Lukaku spent the past two seasons at Manchester United where he scored a combined 42 goals across all competitions. However, only 15 of those resulted from the second season at the Red Devils where he found himself out-of-favour during the final months where Marcus Rashford was preferred by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lead the attack.

As such, it was quite certain that he had no assurances of a starting spot with the Red Devils and that eventually paved the way for the move to San Siro. Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez were the regular choices for the striker duties during the previous season at Inter but the former has already been told that he has no future with the club.

This leaves Lukaku competing with Martinez for the centre-forward role and he should have the edge over the Argentine with the experience and better goal exploits. Inter Milan start their season with a home game against newly-promoted Lecce on August 26.