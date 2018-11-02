Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Italy Role

Former Chelsea and AC Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti has certainly ruled out the possibility of taking over at the Italian national team. Italy went through a horrendous World Cup qualifying campaign that led to the national team missing out on the place in the 2018 finals. It is the biggest disappointment for Italy in recent times and this quickly led to the departure of Giampiero Ventura. Since then, a number of names have been linked with the vacant managerial role at the Italy. The likes of Fabio Capello, Antonio Conte, and Massimiliano Allegri have been spoken of as potential replacements.

In the last couple of weeks, however, the biggest development happens to be the availability of Carlo Ancelotti, who has been sacked from Bayern Munich after a string of poor results. Ancelotti is one of the most successful Italian managers of recent generations. Apart from achieving a lot of success in Italy with AC Milan, he has also proved himself as one of the top managers in the world by winning titles in England, Spain, France, and Germany. He has coached the biggest clubs in the world like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Due to his availability, Ancelotti has been spoken of as a potential candidate, but the 58-year-old claims that he wants to be in club football for the time being.

“It would be a completely different job. I want to continue coaching in club football. I still enjoy training and working every day. Italian football has some problems and I don’t think I can solve them on my own, it’s the whole system that needs to be changed. There is a conflict between the federation and the clubs. The federation needs to impose itself on the clubs to improve the system,” said Ancelotti about the national team role.