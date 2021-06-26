ARSENAL TARGET SHINES IN EMPHATIC WIN

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli was one of the best midfield players in the Italian Serie A last season and he has shown that it was not just a flash in the pan after his impressive performances for the Italian national team at the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament.

Locatelli had a lot of suitors before a ball was kicked at Euro 2020 and the number of those keen to sign him would have increased following his good performances for his country at the ongoing continental football competition. The Sassuolo player and his national team colleagues have been able to show the world that Italian football is back on the international stage after the heartbreak of missing out on the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia three years ago.

Premier League giants Arsenal have been seriously linked with a move for Locatelli but they face a serious challenge for him from Italian football giants Juventus according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano. It was revealed that newJuve boss Maximiliano Allegri wants Locatelli in his midfield in time for the new season in two months time.

Other major European football teams are also interested in signing Locatelli who's almost certain to leave Sassuolo this summer. The club has already placed a €40m price tag on the Italian football player and the proposed transfer fee shouldn't be a problem for Arsenal though the same can't be said of Italian football giants Juventus who are short on cash at the moment.

The Gunners have a lot of cash to spend on quality players like Locatelli though the lack of European football or Champions League football could be a big hurdle for Arsenal in their quest to sign very good players. Locatelli could be a potential replacement for Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield if the Gunners win the race to sign him ahead of Juventus and the other interested teams.